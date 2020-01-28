The state distributed $2 billion in gross receipts tax revenue for fiscal year 2019 to cities, counties and other local governments, an increase of 8.0 percent over the prior year, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department reported.
The city of Santa Fe was allocated $103.4 million, and Santa Fe County received $63.6 million, according to taxation statistics.
Overall, the state sent about $1.396 billion to municipalities, $597 million to the 33 counties, $9.6 million to tribes and $4.8 million to tax increment development districts.
The gross receipts tax is the state’s sales tax generated by consumers buying goods and services in New Mexico. The base GRT is 5.125 percent, with some jurisdictions imposing additional amounts, such as the 8.4375 percent GRT in Santa Fe.
