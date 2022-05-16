State saves $12.6 million with new employee pharmacy benefit By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A new state contract with CVS Caremark for employee pharmacy benefits is expected to save the state $12.6 million in the first year, the New Mexico General Services Department reported.The four-year CVS Caremark contract goes into effect July 1 and replaces Express Scripts.The savings are due to lower pharmaceutical costs, increased rebates from drugmakers, decreased dispensing fees and other measures, General Services Secretary John Garcia said in a news release.There will be no changes in premiums for the group benefits health plan as a result of the pharmaceutical contract savings, department spokesman Thom Cole said.The General Services Department's group health plan covers about 36,400 state employees and family members and nearly 22,000 local government and small-business employees and their families.The $12.6 million savings is on a pharmacy benefit purchase for $87.1 million in the first year, the department reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSprawling New Mexico fire grows to nearly 237,000 acresHermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire makes unexpected jump toward Taos CountyHermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze now at 270,000 acres and still movingSome residents display anger, frustration as wildfire stretches farther northBull Canyon, Cow Creek moved to evacuation statusSmoke from New Mexico wildfires could have serious impact on healthCOVID-19 cases show rise in New Mexico, but doctors see a new ballgameTimeline: The making of a massive wildfireAt 84, Northern New Mexico great-grandma is now a college gradColorado judge rejects plea in date rape case involving Santa Fe real estate agent Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Capitol shenanigans: Two senators overturn 36-0 decision Building Santa Fe Time for joint city-county water authority is now Phill Casaus The sheriff's race: A study in contrasts and style Understanding disability Getting health coverage for travel out of the country