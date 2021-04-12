The New Mexico State Printing and Graphics operation is a national powerhouse among government and corporate in-house print shops across the country.
The Siringo Road operation with seven employees ranks No. 7 in the country for dollar sales per employee, according to the trade magazine In-Plant Impressions.
The New Mexico operation produced $267,865 in sales per employee in 2020. Among states, only Michigan and Colorado had a higher efficiency of sales per employee.
Also ahead of New Mexico were Encompass Health, Duke University, Farmers Insurance and the University of California, San Francisco.
“Calculating the sales per employee often brings smaller in-plants from the bottom to the top of the list. The state of New Mexico, the University of Oregon and Encompass Health each have 12 or fewer employees, yet rank among the top 15 in-plants by sales per employee,” In-Plant Impressions wrote in its introduction to the list. “Ranking in-plants by the average amount of sales each employee generates is one way to compare the efficiency and productivity of different-sized operations.”
State Printing and Graphics prints bills for the Legislature, voter registration cards and mailings for the secretary of state, business cards for state government employees and professional licensing documents for the state Department of Regulation and Licensing. It also prints for the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Public Schools and Santa Fe Community College, said Thom Cole, spokesman for the state General Services Department, which oversees State Printing and Graphics.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.