New business owners can sign up for a free tax workshop being offered Jan. 14 in Santa Fe by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department.

The New Business Workshop will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Manuel Lujan Building, 1200 S. St. Francis Drive. A Spanish-language version will take from 2 to 4 p.m. on the same day in the same location.

The workshop will introduce business owners to tax reporting in New Mexico. It will touch on the reporting system for gross receipts; the withholding and compensating tax programs; nontaxable transaction certificates; estimated income tax payments for business owners; deductions; and exemptions from gross receipts and e-filing.

Participants are encouraged to register at tax.newmexico.gov under the “News & Alerts” tab and then under “Workshop Schedule” or call (505) 841-6393.

