America’s Frontier Fund has raised the first $100 million in a $500 million campaign, part of which will be used to create a venture studio in New Mexico to tap into the deep technology developed at the state’s national laboratories and universities.

The State Investment Council stepped forward Nov. 22 with up to $100 million over 10 years for America’s Frontier Fund’s quest to create an ecosystem of startup tech companies in New Mexico, particularly in the areas of microelectronics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum sciences, 5G/6G communications, new energy and synthetic biology.

“It’s a very difficult process to commercialize new technologies,” said Norman Winarsky, a general partner at America’s Frontier Fund, a new investment platform focused on identifying new technologies best suited for the commercial market.

