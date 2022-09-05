New Mexicans seeking state homeowner and renter financial assistance are now accessing the programs through a new website: nmhomefund.org

The Homeowner Assistance Fund  and Emergency Rental Assistance Program have been consolidated as the New Mexico Home Fund, administered by the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

Funded by the federal government, the homeowner fund has $55 million available and the renter program has $200 million. Both programs are scheduled to run through September 2025 or until program funds are all distributed, the department said.

