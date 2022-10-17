The New Mexico Economic Development Department has received the first $22.4 million installment in a 10-year, $74.4 million allocation from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative to boost capital assistance and invest in socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.

The department will deposit $13.4 million into a new venture capital/equity program and $9 million into an existing Collateral Assistance Program, department spokesman Bruce Krasnow said.

The funding will primarily focus on business owners who are socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, referred to as SEDI. Economic Development retained Avivar Capital to analyze small-business equity needs in New Mexico and advise the venture capital equity program.

