The U.S. Small Business Administration and New Mexico Economic Development Department signed a formal agreement last week to better collaborate and share resources to stimulate business growth and create jobs.
With the new agreement, state economic development representatives and SBA officials will improve collaboration and assist with programs and grants, including technical assistance, joint marketing, seminars and conferences.
The SBA just awarded the state Economic Development Department a $200,000 grant to support export growth among small businesses in the state.