Tax season is yet another time when people need to be diligent about whom they hire to provide services.
The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department warns that “less scrupulous [tax preparers] occasionally surface this time of year.” Tax returns can be targets for identity theft, department spokesman Charlie Moore said.
The department recommends taxpayers to avoid prepares who base a fee on the percentage of a refund. Also, never sign a blank return, and insist the preparer sign the return as the paid preparer.
“Is the preparer available year-round?” the department said in a news release. “Will that person be around to answer questions after the return has been filed? Will he or she be available to explain the return in the event of inquiries from the IRS or New Mexico Taxation and Revenue?”
Tax preparers should be registered with the IRS and have a Preparer Tax Identification Number. Also, they should be a licensed or designated professional, such as a certified public account or enrolled agent.
“The preparer should meet with you to review the return before filing,” the tax department wrote. “Be sure to ask questions about anything you don’t fully understand and make sure that all information entered on the return matches your records.”
