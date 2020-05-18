The state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance launched a toll-free call center May 1 to field questions about health insurance coverage related to COVID-19.

The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be reached at 833-415-0566.

The call center will field calls on resolving grievances associated with premium payments, termination of coverage, claims, benefits denials and surprise billing related to COVID-19. Callers can also ask about how to obtain health insurance and how to appeal an insurance decision.

“We thought it would be an advantage to the consumer community to have a number they can call with complaints or questions — whether about lost health insurance coverage or being illegally charged for COVID-19 testing or care,” Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal said in a news release.

