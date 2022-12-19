Angi, formerly Angie’s List, has declared Santa Fe’s Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and the Loretto Chapel among the 20 Most Beautiful Buildings in the U.S.

Angi ranked the cathedral No. 8 and the chapel No. 9, based on how many times tourists in TripAdvisor reviews used the word “beautiful” with buildings around the country and world.

The cathedral also was slotted as the most beautiful building in New Mexico in Angi’s Most Beautiful Building in Every U.S. State category.

