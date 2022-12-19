St. Francis cathedral, Loretto Chapel ranked among most beautiful buildings in U.S. By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angi, formerly Angie’s List, has declared Santa Fe’s Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and the Loretto Chapel among the 20 Most Beautiful Buildings in the U.S.Angi ranked the cathedral No. 8 and the chapel No. 9, based on how many times tourists in TripAdvisor reviews used the word “beautiful” with buildings around the country and world.The cathedral also was slotted as the most beautiful building in New Mexico in Angi’s Most Beautiful Building in Every U.S. State category.The listings were all part of a Dec. 8 article on the Angi website headlined The Most Beautiful Building in Every Country.TripAdvisor reviewers gave the most “beautiful” mentions in the U.S. to the Biltmore in Asheville, N.C., and Grand Central Station and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in New York City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe stops giving sleeping bags, tents to homelessSanta Fe police in standoff outside south side residenceNew Mexican pagans prepare to recognize 'magic' of winter solstice with ceremonySanta Fe man arrested in suspected drug murderSeason 2 of 'Dark Winds' filming in Santa Fe, Tesuque PuebloMan detained after standoff at Cerro Gordo housing complexPink Adobe to be sold to owners of neighboring Inn of the Five GracesMan accused of threatening Lone Butte couple to hide body in homeCity Council to weigh in on Old Pecos Trail rezoning caseKroger's pending split with prescription giant will squeeze Los Alamos ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Five steps to tame the long-winded and self-serving Building Santa Fe Classic east-side doozy creates smoke, little clarity Etiquette Rules! Holiday gift-giving: Go for quality over quantity Ringside Seat Legislative appointments are first-class mess