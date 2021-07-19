St. Elise Bazaar offers handmade goods by artisans from around the world in a newly opened Santa Fe showroom open by appointment only.
Business partners Bethany Whaley and Sandy Peinado evolved St. Elise Bazaar through the pandemic from traveling pop-up shop to website and now showroom.
St. Elise features goods from about 30 artists from Mexico, Colombia, Tunisia, Mali, Ghana, Namibia, India, Bolivia and Syria. Some have taken part in the International Folk Art Market, where Peinado used to work, and some have never exported before, Whaley said.
St. Elise offers scarves and shawls; jewelry; dresses and other clothing; bags; and home goods.
Whaley, a former head buyer at Santa Fe Dry Goods, and Peinado launched St. Elise Bazaar in October 2019 as a traveling pop-up shop, first outside Austin and then Coppell, Texas. A weekend in San Francisco followed, then a December-January stint at the Shelby House in Santa Fe.
They went on a buying trip to India from mid-January to the end of February 2020, and within weeks, traveling pop-up shops skidded to a stop amid the pandemic. The pair launched a website out of necessity in May 2020 and have sustained the business online.
Now that the country has reopened, Peinado and Whaley are taking the next step with St. Elise.
“Instead of doing the traveling thing, let’s do a showroom,” Whaley said.
To make an appointment, call 973-210-7900, text 512-947-3384 or email info@saintelise.com. Visit the website at stelisebazaar.com.
