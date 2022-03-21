Santa Fe-based Specifica has been awarded two U.S. patents for its "antibody libraries with maximized antibody developability characteristics."
Specifica is a rapidly growing antibody engineering company that builds antibody libraries and selects antibodies for client use.
“There is a new confidence with libraries that we build for customers,” Specifica Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Bradbury said in an interview. “They like the fact we have patents. It provides them with an additional level of confidence. The fact that we have patents gives us greater exclusivity in the space.”
Specifica was founded in 2016 and has 15 employees, with Bradbury expecting to reach 20 employees in a couple of months. Bradbury did not reveal annual revenue but did say he expects revenue to double in the next year.
“We’ve never taken any funding,” he said. “We have taken no VC [venture capital] funding. We have been bootstrap from the beginning.”
