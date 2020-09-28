The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is upgrading its Unemployment Insurance Tax and Claims System to be fully available in Spanish.
Some functions, such as filing an initial claim, will be offered in Spanish starting Wednesday, the agency said in a news release.
Additional phases of the project will be implemented in the coming months, with the whole website available in Spanish in 2021.
“Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham has asked us to find ways to make information easier to understand and this is an important step in making sure all New Mexicans can get help when they need it,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said in a statement.
