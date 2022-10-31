The Sommer Udall Law Firm has moved its office from the downtown land of courts and government offices to the desert landscape of Old Pecos Trail.

Sommer Udall now is at 2000 Old Pecos Trail in the former offices of Coldwell Banker Trails West. The law firm relocated Oct. 6 after 42 years in its offices at the corner of Marcy Street and Grant Avenue.

The law firm did not get a renewal on the 10-year lease that expired Oct. 31. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum owns the building.

Popular in the Community