The Sommer Udall Law Firm has moved its office from the downtown land of courts and government offices to the desert landscape of Old Pecos Trail.
Sommer Udall now is at 2000 Old Pecos Trail in the former offices of Coldwell Banker Trails West. The law firm relocated Oct. 6 after 42 years in its offices at the corner of Marcy Street and Grant Avenue.
The law firm did not get a renewal on the 10-year lease that expired Oct. 31. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum owns the building.
“It’s hard to find 11,000 square feet downtown,” said managing partner Kurt Sommer. "It doesn’t really matter anymore to be downtown. Everything is done by Zoom. Most hearings are done electronically.”
The two-story Old Pecos Trail office includes 25 private offices, large conference rooms, a central courtyard and a separate suite for a subtenant. The Sommer Udall website also notes: “Lots of parking!”
“Our new building offers better access for clients visiting from all areas of Northern New Mexico,” Sommer said.
The 11,000-square-foot Old Pecos Trail space is better configured than the 10,500 square feet Sommer Udall had on Marcy Street, Sommer said.
“Reconfigured space was put together as an office [downtown],” he said. “It’s not something you would lay out today.”
The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum intends to use the Sommer Udall space for staff offices and eventually could bring public programming and classrooms to the space, said Renee Lucero, public relations manager at the museum.