Long gone are the days of jam-packed barbershops filled with boisterous laughter and folks lined up outside the door waiting for walk-in haircuts.
Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Center Barber & Beauty Shop is among local hair salons, barbershops and cosmetic businesses that have been forced to lower capacity, amp up sanitation and limit customers to reservations only.
After being closed for three months this spring, “we’re doing about half of the business that we’re used to,” said Jude Vigil, co-owner of the family-run business on Cordova Road. He points to a combination of factors for the sharp drop since the shop reopened June 1.
For one, “there are no tourists,” he said, noting the shop normally gets “a lot of business” from out-of-towners during the Santa Fe Opera’s summer season.
Additionally, the shop has had to lower the number of customers allowed in the store at any given time, turn away those seeking walk-in appointments and limit services to haircuts only — no shaves or beard trims, said barber Tiedra Armijo-Robles.
Many seniors at highest risk of contracting the virus have not returned to the shop since it reopened, and this demographic makes up an estimated 50 percent of the shop’s clientele.
Yet above all else, the greatest change is perhaps the vibe inside the shop.
“Obviously, the community comes in here for laughs, for a good time. I feel like the barbershop is a place people come to catch up on what’s going on in the community,” Armijo-Robles said. Now, “there’s not as much laughter.”
The pandemic “has changed everything,” she said.
With noisy clippers buzzing in customers’ ears, normally staff and clients rely heavily on reading lips, Armijo-Robles said. Wearing a mask often means “things get lost in translation,” she said.
Still, despite the daily obstacles of running a hands-on business amid a global pandemic, there is hope.
“We’ll get through this,” Vigil said. “It’s only a matter of time.”
‘Even more intimate experience’
Booking reservation-only appointments sometimes makes work feel more predictable, and therefore manageable.
Other days, just one look at a filled-in calendar can cause a breakdown.
Phil and Nikki Temer, a married couple who co-own the Ikigai Tattoo and Piercing parlor on Fifth Street — Phil is the body piercer and Nikki is the tattoo artist — say amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, they are prohibited from accepting walk-in customers, which was previously the majority of their clientele.
Planning in advance has ups and downs, they said, but its greatest advantage is spending more time building relationships with every person who walks through their door.
“It’s becoming an even more intimate experience,” said Nikki Temer, noting the art of tattooing already was very personal. Because she sometimes now has just two appointments per day, she said, she can focus entirely on the person in front of her, rather than worrying about last-minute visitors lining up for body art once she’s done.
But a drop in daily tattoos is not synonymous with a stress-free job. Nikki Temer said she is already booked beyond mid-August, having to juggle consultations with concept planning artwork and, of course, tattoos.
Phil Temer said his wife has been “totally busy” and even woke up in the middle of the night recently because she was so stressed about her workload.
For him, piercings, which require less preparation, have been planned as little as a day in advance when there’s room in his schedule. But even that’s a rarity these days.
“It’s been crazy busy,” he said, after just receiving a call from three women all wanting to get their nipples pierced on the same day.
Before the pandemic, Phil Temer said, he almost exclusively took walk-in customers and “just had to wait for people to come in.” Now, he’s scheduling anywhere between nine and 15 piercings a day, and his calendar is usually packed about a week out.
Compared to pre-pandemic days, when about half of the customers were out-of-state tourists, now clients are almost entirely from the Santa Fe area — a welcome change for the duo.
“We’re getting to focus on our locals, which is really awesome,” Nikki Temer said.
‘April was pretty much zippo’
No more fingering through titles, browsing obscure genres and reading excerpts of newly released novels while snuggled up drinking tea in the bookstore.
Nowadays, Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse is a relatively empty business “that looks like a warehouse,” jokes owner Dorothy Massey, alluding to piles of books waiting to be sorted for order placements.
Although the downtown business technically could allow customers indoors under the governor’s public health order, staff decided to keep its doors closed after initially shutting down completely at the end of March. Today, they’re focused on continuing to serve customers outside of the brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Water and Galisteo streets, through curbside pickup and shipment orders.
All payments are made over the phone or online. Once an order is filled, an employee notifies the buyer, and when they arrive, staff will meet them outside with the purchase. All orders are put in brown bags, which are organized in tidy rows, sorted alphabetically.
“No one has been in the store since March 23,” Massey says from behind a mask, blue latex gloves on her hands. She said she plans to continue this approach “until it’s safe for my colleagues at Collected Works to wait on customers — and not a moment before.”
The bookstore was closed from the end of March until early May, when it reopened to staff only. Now, employees organize new book arrivals, answer phone calls from folks asking for advice on what to read next and organize orders — all in an abbreviated, 30-hour workweek.
Though the bookstore has somewhat rebounded since its total closure — “April was pretty much zippo,” Massey said — its gross sales are one-third of what they were in July 2019.
Top sellers amid the stay-at-home order include books related to politics, racial equality and the environment, Massey says, emphasizing these topics are not coincidental.
“People are having more time for reflection and self-awareness on where we are and where we need to be,” she says.
