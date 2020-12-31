Some 6,000 Santa Fe County residents who were receiving unemployment benefits did not get a payment this week due to the Dec. 26 expiration of the federal CARES Act benefits, according to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions statistics.
The number of people on the jobless rolls in Santa Fe Country dropped from 9,104 on Dec. 21 to 3,100 on Monday. Officials expect most claimants will return once the state receives funding and guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for the extension of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.
The PUA provides jobless benefits to the self-employed, contractors and gig workers. The PEUC extension provides an additional 11 weeks of benefits for the jobless whose state benefits have expired.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Dec. 20-26: 3,784 (655 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6-12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Dec. 19: 6.23 percent, down .28 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
