The 330-unit Solwyn apartments construction is expected to go vertical “imminently” after a year of infrastructure and foundation work beset with supply chain challenges.

The project near Beckner and Cerrillos roads is three years on from New York-based Abacus Capital Group’s first early neighborhood notification meeting in August 2020.

Abacus has also been at work on the 240-unit Turquesa Apartments behind Santa Fe Place, since 2018 with the initial plan having been to have them ready by 2020. That project is in the finishing stages of construction with lease applications being accepted, said Jennifer Jenkins, principal of JenkinsGavin, a Santa Fe land use and project management firm representing the Solwyn and Turquesa projects.

Recommended for you