Selling real estate in Santa Fe as a new associate broker this year has been one of the most challenging and fulfilling endeavors of my life.
As my dad in Texas taught me, “When the goin’ gets tough, the tough get goin’.” I’ve lived by this motto my entire life, and it’s playing to my favor, particularly now as I “get ‘goin’ ” in a new career, in a new town, amid a pandemic.
Since real estate is a relationship-building business, I have found unique ways to meet and build relationships with Santa Feans, even in a time of social distancing and quarantines.
The real estate business for me is booming as I network with Los Alamos engineers seeking ideal work-from-home properties in and around the Santa Fe and Los Alamos areas.
Of all the work I have done in my life, no job is as exciting as handing a new homeowner the keys to their new home in their new town for their new job.
To reach a pool of buyers from across state lines, I have focused my efforts primarily on meeting people online through social media.
I grew up online, so I am no stranger to the online culture, long-distance friendships and direct-message relationship building.
Raised on Myspace, LiveJournal, IRC (Internet Relay Chat) and Reddit, I have had a head start in the online shift. As Realtors look to social media to connect, I am finding potential clients from simply searching social media posts, forums, groups and, of course, from having friends and referrals from out-of-state Realtors.
My pursuit of helping those coming to town looking to buy real estate is now keeping me working 60 to 70 hours a week as a Realtor, and I’m getting homebuyers under contract every week — one after the next.
Watching my business grow as a result of my social media efforts has been worth every like, click, comment, post and direct message. With the use of Instagram, Instacart, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, email and text message, I am able to stay engaged with my clients no matter where they are physically and no matter where they are in their home-search process.
For those moving to the Santa Fe area who want to preview homes before their arrival, I offer FaceTime and Zoom calls to tour prospective homes. These FaceTime and Zoom calls often lead to an in-person meeting and a Santa Fe homes tour for prospective clients.
Social media has been integral to my life, not just real estate. Social media is where I talk to my friends, where I educate and entertain my clients, family and followers alike.
I stay active on Instagram (@Jenna.Hensley.Realtor) the most but can often be found updating my blog at jennahensley.com and am always accessible by call or text at 505-699-3204.
Jenna Hensley is a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty Santa Fe and is also a full-service personal shopper for Instacart in Santa Fe. Originally from Austin, Texas, Jenna lives with her fiancé on a small farm in La Mesilla.
