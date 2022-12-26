Southern California favorite burger chain Fatburger opened Dec. 19 in Española at 618 N. Riverside Drive on the Santa Clara Pueblo at the N.M. 76 High Road to Taos junction.
Fatburger is co-branded at the former McDonald’s location with Buffalo’s Express. Both are among the 17 brands within the Beverly Hills-based FAT Brands Inc.
Fatburgers start at the “medium” size with a half-pound of beef and progress to the XXXL Triple Kingburger made with one and a half pounds of beef. But Fatburger also offers Impossible, turkey and veggie burgers and chicken sandwiches.
Burgers are served with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles and relish with other add-ons available: egg, chili, bacon, onion rings, cheese, gluten-free bun and dairy-free cheese.
Buffalo’s Express serves wings, rice bowls, salads, burgers, tacos and other items.
Fatburger dates back to 1952 in Los Angeles and even with recent expansion to 15 states and 14 countries, more than half of the 108 U.S. Fatburgers are still in the Los Angeles metro area. Nearly all of the domestic expansion beyond California has occurred since 2019.
The franchisee for the Española Fatburger is the Santa Clara Development Corp.
Fatburger has one other New Mexico location that opened in 2019 at the Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque but it is temporarily closed until early next year. No other Fatburgers are slated for New Mexico at this time.
Fatburger has 13 location in Las Vegas, Nev., and single-digit numbers of locations in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Fatburger has international outposts in Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, Indonesia, Iraq, India, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia, Macau, Pakistan, Oman, Panama, Singapore, Philippines, Qatar and Japan.