Southern California favorite burger chain Fatburger opened Dec. 19 in Española at 618 N. Riverside Drive on the Santa Clara Pueblo at the N.M. 76 High Road to Taos junction.

Fatburger is co-branded at the former McDonald’s location with Buffalo’s Express. Both are among the 17 brands within the Beverly Hills-based FAT Brands Inc.

Fatburgers start at the “medium” size with a half-pound of beef and progress to the XXXL Triple Kingburger made with one and a half pounds of beef. But Fatburger also offers Impossible, turkey and veggie burgers and chicken sandwiches.

