The Regional Development Corp., based in Española, has $269,000 available for no-interest microloans to small businesses and loans for technology and manufacturing companies in seven Northern New Mexico counties.
Small for-profit businesses can apply for microloans up to $1,500 through Sept. 18. Preference is given to rural businesses, according to an Regional Development Corp. news release.
Regional Development Corp.’s technology and manufacturing fund is accepting applications for loans up to $20,000 for tech-based and manufacturing companies intending to add jobs, increase revenue and attract additional investments. These loans require a 50 percent match from another source. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 23, with $200,000 available.
The RDC works to improve economic development in Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Taos, San Miguel, Mora and Sandoval counties as well as the cities and pueblos within those counties. The Regional Development Corp. receives financial support from Triad National Security, which operates Los Alamos National Laboratory; the cities of Española and Santa Fe; Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties; and the New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership.