Shopping on Small Business Saturday this week could mean a tax holiday for many items bought at a New Mexico-based small business with no more than 10 employees, the state departments of taxation and revenue, tourism and economic development reported.
In Santa Fe, shoppers could see a discount of 8.3125 — the gross receipts tax rate in the city. The tax holiday lasts 24 hours, from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to midnight that day.
But there’s no guarantee shoppers will be offered the GRT waiver Saturday at every small business.
“Businesses are not required to do it,” Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore said in a phone interview. “It’s an option for them. It’s their decision if they want to take part.”
Moore said only 250 small businesses in New Mexico took part in the tax holiday last year. Small businesses operating under a franchise agreement do not qualify for the tax holiday, the taxation department noted.
A large variety of merchandise qualifies as long as a single item is priced at less than $500.
Among the included items are home electronics, clothing, tools, books, works of art, cosmetics and grooming items, bedding, furniture and sporting goods.
The best way to know what qualifies for the one-day tax holiday is to consult this document: tinyurl.com/yn4f55mn.