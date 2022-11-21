Shopping on Small Business Saturday this week could mean a tax holiday for many items bought at a New Mexico-based small business with no more than 10 employees, the state departments of taxation and revenue, tourism and economic development reported.

In Santa Fe, shoppers could see a discount of 8.3125 — the gross receipts tax rate in the city. The tax holiday lasts 24 hours, from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to midnight that day.

But there’s no guarantee shoppers will be offered the GRT waiver Saturday at every small business.

