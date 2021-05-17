Small businesses can apply for up to $100,000 in grants until June 15 through the new state Local Economic Development Act Recovery Grants program.
The LEDA recovery program, separate from the regular LEDA program, has $280 million available through temporary relief funding approved by the 2021 Legislature. This program is designed for businesses that typically don’t qualify for LEDA investments, which usually start at $100,000.
No business sector is excluded from the funding, and nonprofit organizations are also eligible, according to a joint news release from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and state Finance Authority.
The program set aside $20 million for bars and performance venues.
To qualify, businesses must have no more than 75 employees, been in operation in New Mexico on or before Oct. 1, 2019, and experienced a loss in business in 2020 over 2019. Award amounts are based partly on the number of new full-time equivalent employees added since April 1.
To apply, visit nmfinance.com/leda-recovery-grants/.
