In the days following the state’s lockdown order, we knew things would be different for Compact Fusion Systems, a company we founded to develop technologies for carbon-free energy.
We were due to move truckloads of equipment from Kirtland Air Force Base for use in a new project supported by the Advanced Research Project Agency for Energy. The base was closed to all nonessential personnel, and the moving company was shuttered for the foreseeable future.
Investors let us know they were only supporting their current portfolio of companies. But the research project was quick in its response and issued extensions to deadlines to account for COVID-19. Other government agencies did similar things, even providing a set of coronavirus response opportunities.
Recently, one of our contracts came out of limbo, and we have been able to hire two people. And conference organizers are no longer canceling workshops, instead organizing them virtually.
Discussions with investors have started again. Whether that’s because they know they are providing some hope to struggling startups or because they are ready again to invest, I don’t really know.
Compact Fusion Systems will be OK. We are still building the technical program and starting to bring the right people into the mix to ensure success. The motivation for the company was to develop a new energy source that is carbon free, to make an impact on climate change in time to make a difference.
I miss the days when the only major anxiety was imminent climate catastrophe: Ah, those were simpler times.
At home, we are upgrading our internet, and there are plans for both my boys to have computers set up to play with their friends online. While we are still concerned by how much screen time they are getting, this is now how kids play, communicate and connect.
It’s OK, as long as they get outside and run around some.
School is ending soon, and we’ll miss the rhythm of assignments, class meetings and interactions. The eldest is ready for summer “distance” camps being organized by Make Time in Eldorado — online courses for coding, plus writing and creative stuff, with constant communication over Hangouts.
I caught my eldest asking Alexa what day it was. Each day is blurring into the next.
We watched the Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, about a man who relives the same day over and over. The movie was so good we watched it the next day, too.
Some things bear repetition, but a few changes have been necessary: The snacks have been hidden; there is now a lock on my office door because the puppy has chewed all of my headsets. I am finally working at an ergonomic station.
We are still connecting daily with family from afar, and when we do start up in-person conversations, we notice how chatty we are, how novel the interaction feels. As lockdown eases, I expect we’ll feel that sense of novelty with many things we once thought mundane.
