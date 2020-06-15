SITE Santa Fe has received a $20,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to produce an exhibition of works by Brazilian artist Regina Silveira in fall 2021.
The NEA money provides a financial base to raise the remaining $100,000 to $150,000 to stage the exhibition, SITE Santa Fe Director and Chief Curator Irene Hofmann said.
“Obviously, at the moment, as our exhibition schedule has been upended, and our usual funding sources have their own challenges, we’re particularly thrilled to have this grant,” Hofmann said. “[The NEA] grant is an amazing start. It carries a certain weight as we talk to donors.”
The Silveira exhibition was scheduled to open in April 2021 but has been pushed back six months, she said.
