The owner of Northern New Mexico ski areas Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort and Pajarito Mountain is acquiring the nearest ski resort to Las Vegas, Nev.
Mountain Capital Partners will purchase the Lee Canyon ski and snowboarding resort, which is about an hour from downtown Las Vegas.
Lee Canyon adds to Mountain Capital’s portfolio of Southwest ski areas in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon. Mountain Capital in February announced it was becoming majority owner of Valle Nevado in Chile.
Lee Canyon offers 445 acres of lift-served and hiking terrain and 27 trails accessed via three chairlifts.
“The Southwest is home to me, my family and our team,” Mountain Capital managing partner James Coleman said in a news release. “This is where we live, where we work, and where we play, and Lee Canyon encapsulates everything we love about this region.”
Durango, Colo.-based Mountain Capital owns and manages 12 ski resorts and bike parks, and is the Southwest’s largest ski resort management company. Coleman started the collection when he acquired Sipapu in 2000 and later added Pajarito Mountain in 2014.
POWDR Corp., based in Park City, Utah, has owned Lee Canyon since 2003. It has 11 mountain resorts in California, Oregon, Vermont, Utah and British Columbia.