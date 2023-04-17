The owner of Northern New Mexico ski areas Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort and Pajarito Mountain is acquiring the nearest ski resort to Las Vegas, Nev.

Mountain Capital Partners will purchase the Lee Canyon ski and snowboarding resort, which is about an hour from downtown Las Vegas.

Lee Canyon adds to Mountain Capital’s portfolio of Southwest ski areas in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon. Mountain Capital in February announced it was becoming majority owner of Valle Nevado in Chile.

Recommended for you