The “newest” hotel in Santa Fe is already 70 years old.

The Mystic has all-new interiors, 23 newly outfitted rooms, and a newly created lobby, public and café areas within the bones of the former Silver Saddle Motel, 2810 Cerrillos Road.

The Silver Saddle was built in 1953 and has been variously known as the Silver Saddle Court and Silver Saddle Motor Lodge until married owners Amanda Tucker and Rick Goldberg put up The Mystic street sign in March.

