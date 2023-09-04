Isaura Pineda-Romero, housekeeper at the motel, vacuums one of the vintage rooms Thursday. The Silver Saddle was built in 1953 and has been known variously as the Silver Saddle Court and Silver Saddle Motor Lodge, until owners Amanda Tucker and Rick Goldberg put up The Mystic sign in March.
The “newest” hotel in Santa Fe is already 70 years old.
The Mystic has all-new interiors, 23 newly outfitted rooms, and a newly created lobby, public and café areas within the bones of the former Silver Saddle Motel, 2810 Cerrillos Road.
The Silver Saddle was built in 1953 and has been variously known as the Silver Saddle Court and Silver Saddle Motor Lodge until married owners Amanda Tucker and Rick Goldberg put up The Mystic street sign in March.
They acquired the operating Silver Saddle in February 2022, and Tucker said that same day she started ripping out carpet. They remodeled four rooms at a time and remained open the whole time. On Aug. 2, they opened the final element, what they are calling the High Desert Cafe, Cocktails and Curios — a restaurant open for breakfast and dinner, serving until 10 p.m., and a bar open to 1:30 a.m. on weekends and 10:30 or 11 p.m. on weekdays.
Not to be confused with their High Desert Hideaway, the 13,000-square-foot patch out back that they converted from junk pile to a wedding and event venue with a 1960s Shasta trailer serving as the outdoor bar and an I-beam converted into a gently trickling fountain in front of a small stage.
“Not many hotels have a huge backyard space,” Tucker noted.
Tucker, an interior designer, describes the overall new look as “desert modern.” The primary colors are ivory and pink blush.
“We made it light; we made it bright,” Tucker said. “We want to bring in warmth, bring in a lot of plants that have unified outdoor and indoor living. We have global textiles and arts that warm up the place.”
Goldberg translates from interior designer-speak to layman-talk.
“Here’s how Amanda sold it to me,” he said. “She said, ‘I have a vision. I want this place to feel like any desert.’ ”
They have been to Marfa and Oaxaca, and she has been to Morocco and Palm Springs.
“She said, ‘I’m throwing these cultures into a blender, and this is what you’re going to get,’ ” said Goldberg, a litigation psychologist.
Tucker and Goldberg are Houstonians who have increasingly been spending more of the year in Santa Fe since 2017, after buying several short-term rentals in the area. They currently own The Mystic and a short-term rental in Tesuque.
Tucker has been visiting Santa Fe all her life, starting with a visit at age 7 that coincided with Indian Market in 1986.
“I literally felt at home,” she said.
She and her mom actually stayed at the Silver Saddle when Tucker was 16.
The Mystic became the name derived from Tucker’s impressions of Santa Fe.
“It’s a mysterious draw,” she said. “Why is this place so captivating to me? Santa Fe is like no place in the U.S. It does not feel like a city in the United States. No one can pinpoint what it is. It has an inexplicable mystery to it.”
They acquired the Silver Saddle for $2.5 million and invested some $1 million on transforming it into The Mystic.
Some guest rooms and storage areas were reimagined as the café, a lobby that has more the feel of a Mediterranean living room and what Tucker describes as the Moroccan love pod, a lounge space with Arab-style seating just a few inches off the ground.
Tucker and Goldberg also added a curved breeze wall with banquets outside the front door with the root from a Chinese elm flipped over to serve as a table.
Cholla makes utilitarian appearances in many forms, such as a closet rod or holding up ceiling lighting.
Tucker employed design tricks to make 1950s motel rooms feel roomier: sliding door for the bathroom, no dressers, tree stumps from fallen trees in Santa Cruz, N.M., for nightstands.
The bedding is handmade in Oaxaca, and the lighting is handmade in Colombia.
“I wanted it all to feel like a special experience,” she said.
Tucker didn’t want to have room numbers. Each key has a symbol, and a matching symbol is at the eye-level spot on the door where the room number typically is. Tucker did compromise with staff and allow for a small room number next to the knob.
Typical room rates range from $130 to $250 per night.
Tucker and Goldberg want to host weddings, events, meetings, gatherings and parties. They want it to be a community center.
They also want to be an antidote to a Santa Fe that largely shuts down by 8 or 9 p.m., which is why the cafe is open until 10 p.m., and the bar until 1:30 a.m. on weekends.
“When things are only open to 9 p.m., that’s kind of stifling when you’re on vacation,” Goldberg said.