A Silicon Valley electronics systems design giant has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Santa Fe-based molecular modeling software company OpenEye Scientific Software for a $500 million cash payment, both companies announced.
The sale of what could be Santa Fe’s largest tech company is expected to be completed in the third quarter.
OpenEye will become the newly created Molecular Design Group within Cadence Design Systems, a San Jose, Calif.-based company with locations around the world, more than 9,300 employees and with annual revenue of $2.988 million in 2021.
OpenEye’s team of about 130 employees — 85 of them in Santa Fe — will remain intact, and the company will remain in Santa Fe under company founder and CEO Anthony Nicholls, who will remain with the Molecular Design Group, Cadence reported in an OpenEye FAQ.
OpenEye also has small offices in Boston; Cologne, Germany; and Tokyo.
Nicholls said via email that the OpenEye brand will remain. Employee growth will continue, but Nicholls did not provide count estimates.
Nicholls established OpenEye Scientific as a one-man operation in Santa Fe in 1997 and has remained an independent company, even as OpenEye’s products are now used by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.
As recently as September 2021, Nicholls told The New Mexican he was not interested in following the common small technology company objective of being acquired by a large tech company. Nicholls in September bought the 15,000-square-foot 9 Bisbee Court building he has leased since 2007 and added 5 Bisbee Court and 3 Bisbee Court for $3.8 million, with plans to combine them into one building.
“I am very clear what the mission should be,” Nicholls said in September. “Why give that to somebody else? Our mission is to revolutionize drug discovery.”
But in an email Wednesday, Nicholls said Cadence had reached out over the past two to three years as the Silicon Valley company was exploring the biosimulation market.
“Cadence’s deep algorithmic, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud expertise can help us accelerate our roadmap, and we believe that together we can help companies of all sizes and aspirations provide better medicines faster and at less cost,” Nicholls wrote.
OpenEye and Wildflower International are the two largest tech companies based in Santa Fe, said Wildflower CEO Kimberly deCastro and Santa Fe Business Incubator CEO Marie Longserre.
Longserre, whose incubator has about 20 startup and emerging businesses in a similar position that OpenEye was in years ago, said the proposed acquisition is “proof that successful, impactful companies can launch and succeed in our community. That is exactly what we do at the incubator.”
OpenEye Scientific has created numerous software products that help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies speed up the drug discovery process. The number of employees at the company has doubled since OpenEye combined its products into one product called the Orion Molecular Design Platform in 2019.
Cadence is a Silicon Valley electronics systems design leader for the world’s most innovative companies in hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and health care. The company says it has computational software expertise to address challenges in electromagnetics, thermal and computational fluid dynamics in the high-tech electronics, aerospace and defense and automotive sectors.
“Cadence is now extending that computational software core competency to molecular modeling and simulation that is targeted to life sciences,” Cadence said in explaining its interest in acquiring OpenEye Scientific.
OpenEye is interested in Cadence’s computational methods, which can drive faster, more complex simulations to improve the efficiency and success rate of the drug discovery process.
“By working together, we can address the complex challenges faced by pharma and biotech customers,” the OpenEye FAQ states.