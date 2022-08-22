A Silicon Valley electronics systems design giant has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Santa Fe-based molecular modeling software company OpenEye Scientific Software for a $500 million cash payment, both companies announced.

The sale of what could be Santa Fe’s largest tech company is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

OpenEye will become the newly created Molecular Design Group within Cadence Design Systems, a San Jose, Calif.-based company with locations around the world, more than 9,300 employees and with annual revenue of $2.988 million in 2021.

