Santa Fe-based Sigma Labs recently won its ninth patent for the company’s PrintRite3D technology that detects irregularities in the metal 3D printing process in real time.
Each new patent increases the value of PrintRite3D. The company awaits 25 more patent approvals, CEO John Rice said.
European multinational Airbus aerospace company is testing the PrintRite3D version 5.0 technology.
Sigma Labs, founded in 2010, puts equal emphasis on producing the PrintRite3D hardware/software product and licensing the technology to companies to produce themselves, he said.
“When we are a fully mature company in three to five years, 80 percent of revenues will be from original equipment manufacturers who sell equipment with [licensed] Sigma inside,” Rice said.
The new patent is for an "optical manufacturing process sensing and status indication system" that uses an array of photo diodes to harvest thermal information from melting metal to determine if the metal is performing to specifications, Rice said.
