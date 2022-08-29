630636fb16aa4.image.jpg

The John Dunn Shops in downtown Taos, pictured last week, has a new owner.

 Will Hooper/The Taos News

The John Dunn Shops in Taos, a popular tourist destination in the heart of the town’s historic district, has a new owner. Longtime owner Polly Raye recently sold the property to Warren Houser, a Dallas-based shopping center investor who has family ties to the area.

“I feel like I’m a fifth-generation Texan but a third-generation New Mexican,” said Houser, who spent his childhood visiting the Taos area while staying at a cabin near Eagle Nest that his family bought in 1939. “When I found out Polly [Raye] was selling, it was just kind of very fortuitous, because I love this place.”

Raye said that while she alerted her tenants she planned to sell the shops over a year ago, it took her time to find the right person to take over. “I really wanted a good buyer for the merchants,” she said. “I listed the shops a year ago, and I met with a few people, but I was picky. I wasn’t just interested in anybody. And then I met Warren [Houser].”

