The John Dunn Shops in Taos, a popular tourist destination in the heart of the town’s historic district, has a new owner. Longtime owner Polly Raye recently sold the property to Warren Houser, a Dallas-based shopping center investor who has family ties to the area.
“I feel like I’m a fifth-generation Texan but a third-generation New Mexican,” said Houser, who spent his childhood visiting the Taos area while staying at a cabin near Eagle Nest that his family bought in 1939. “When I found out Polly [Raye] was selling, it was just kind of very fortuitous, because I love this place.”
Raye said that while she alerted her tenants she planned to sell the shops over a year ago, it took her time to find the right person to take over. “I really wanted a good buyer for the merchants,” she said. “I listed the shops a year ago, and I met with a few people, but I was picky. I wasn’t just interested in anybody. And then I met Warren [Houser].”
Houser said he has no immediate plans to change the shops, which are home to op.cit. books, Bent Street Grille, Cici’s Bean and 14 other businesses. The shops get their name from the fact former Taos pioneer John Dunn lived in the building that now houses Cici’s Bean.
“I’ve been in the shopping center business doing typically bigger projects than this — and typically ones that are kind of broken where you have to redevelop or reposition, re-tenant. But this one’s leased up and vibrant. There’s not much to really to do,” Houser said.
In a letter Houser sent to the shopping center’s merchants, he said he considers the purchase to be a long-term investment. “Since the John Dunn House Shops is a very stable property with a great tenant mix, it is going to be a very long-term hold for me and my family,” he wrote in the letter.
“We’re keeping the same workers here, the same people here, the same local operations,” he said. “It’s very seamless. Tenants, other than seeing me around, won’t even know any difference.”
Raye said her goal has always been to provide “real shops for real people.”
“There’s destination shops, and there’s walk-by shops. These are all destination shops,” she explained. “You come to a shop because you want a kitchen thing, or you want fabric, or you want yarn, or you want some real goods for real people.”
Houser said he does have a few small goals for the property, including making use of the two apartments located above shops and improving the way trash is managed in the area, as private dumpsters are often used by visitors and locals and wind up overflowing. He’d also like to inform visitors about the complex history of the shopping center’s namesake.
Ultimately, Houser hopes to see the shops continue to thrive, as he said they have under Raye’s management. “Taos has so much art and culture to offer to people — I just want to see it flourish,” he said. “I’ve seen it my whole life, and I don’t want it to boom. I don’t necessarily want it to be like Santa Fe or any other big town. I love the small town feel. I just want it to be a great place for people to want to come and enjoy.”