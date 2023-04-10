SFCC hosting career and transfer fair April 25 By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The enduring worker shortage is in play at the Santa Fe Community College Career and Transfer Fair. The fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25, will be at the Campus Center at SFCC, 6401 Richards Ave., and is open to students and the general public.The fair is attracting more than 50 employers, which is believed to be the most ever for an SFCC job fair, college spokeswoman Emily Drabanski said.“People are constantly reaching out to the college to appeal to students and people of all ages,” Drabanski said.All of New Mexico’s state universities will be at the fair to recruit transfer students, as will Texas Tech University and Northern Arizona University.“This is a very high turnout for colleges,” she said. “For those students looking to transfer, it’s always best to talk directly to representatives from that college.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesAustralian gallery owner says defunct Santa Fe art gallery never paid for worksFire destroys new home for second time in a yearChimayó: A walk that runs the gamutSeveral hospitalized in early morning pileup on northbound I-25 at La BajadaCity official: West Alameda Street could be closed for monthsSanta Fe home sale prices a mixed bag in year's first quarter78-year-old pedestrian severely injured in crashTime for Mountain West to say farewell to San Diego StateLabor shortage closes Del Norte Pharmacy this weekRio Arriba County man arrested after two years on the run, but he didn't travel far Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Swing and a miss: A Negro league tried to go west Building Santa Fe Nixing fee-in-lieu options will hold back midtown campus Etiquette Rules! Planning a trip? Some tips for the world-class traveler Phill Casaus A life in full, all the way to Equatorial Guinea