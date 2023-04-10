The enduring worker shortage is in play at the Santa Fe Community College Career and Transfer Fair. 

The fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25, will be at the Campus Center at SFCC, 6401 Richards Ave., and is open to students and the general public.

The fair is attracting more than 50 employers, which is believed to be the most ever for an SFCC job fair, college spokeswoman Emily Drabanski said.

