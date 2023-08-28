Seven Santa Fe County small businesses received microgrant awards of up to $3,000 from the Regional Development Corp., which serves seven counties in Northern New Mexico.

The small infusion of capital helps businesses diversify, sustain or grow revenue, leverage other investments and put systems in place that lead to growth and create job opportunities, the RDC said in a new release.

Businesses that apply for the grants specify how they wish to use the funding. The money is not for operating expenses but rather equipment, software, service and training, said Carla Rachkowski, the RDC’s director of operations.

Recommended for you