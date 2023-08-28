Seven Santa Fe County small businesses received microgrant awards of up to $3,000 from the Regional Development Corp., which serves seven counties in Northern New Mexico.
The small infusion of capital helps businesses diversify, sustain or grow revenue, leverage other investments and put systems in place that lead to growth and create job opportunities, the RDC said in a new release.
Businesses that apply for the grants specify how they wish to use the funding. The money is not for operating expenses but rather equipment, software, service and training, said Carla Rachkowski, the RDC’s director of operations.
“We want them to think about how to grow their business long term,” Rachkowski said in an interview. “Just the request makes them go through the exercise of project analysis and planning. Sometimes they don’t do this in the daily course of running a business.”
The Santa Fe County recipients are Blackdom Clothing and Productions; Eric I. Smith Builder; J&B Gardens; Lettuce Etc.; New Mexico Cultural Experiences; Rustic Modern; Santa Fe International Film Festival; Southwest Safaris; Structure and Acupuncture; The Pickle Jar; Village Greengrocer; and Wolf and Mermaid Enchanted Roasters.
The corporation is a private nonprofit that improves economic development in Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Miguel and Taos counties.
The $154,754 in microgrants primarily went to small businesses in the seven counties with fewer than 50 employees, with a large number with fewer than 10 employees, Rachkowski said.