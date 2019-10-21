Home sales statewide in September kept New Mexico on track for its second-best year — behind 2018 — since the New Mexico Association of Realtors started keeping sales records in 2008.
Statewide, 2,227 home sales closed in September, a drop from 2,632 in September 2018. But Santa Fe’s 259 home sales nearly matched the 260 from September 2018, according to association statistics.
The September median sale price statewide remained steady from August to September at about $221,000, an increase from $199,000 in September 2018. Santa Fe median prices, however, jumped from $390,000 to $405,000 from August to September and soared from $356,567 in September 2018, association statistics show.
The year-to-date median price across the state is at $215,000, a $15,000 increase over last year, while the year-to-date median in Santa Fe reached $387,800, a $27,800 increase over last year.
The association notes the trends and numbers reported are only a snapshot of market activity. The New Mexico Association of Realtors publishes statistics on a monthly basis, while the Santa Fe Association of Realtors publishes quarterly statistics.
