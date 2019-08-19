The former Honda and Subaru dealership at Santa Fe Auto Park has been converted to Cerrillos Self Storage, which has been open since the end of June.
Owner Tracy Northington fit 253 climate-controlled units into the 20,524-square-foot former dealership. He plans to start construction in September on a roughly 18,000-square-foot expansion to add another 200 indoor, climate-controlled units.
Nearly 150 units have been rented with 110 units still available, said Chris Reilly, manager of Cerrillos Self Storage.
In September, the vast parking lot should be ready for RV and boat storage, Reilly said.
Cerrillos Self Storage also will have wine storage similar to Wagon Self Storage/Santa Fe Wine Storage, which Northington also owns.
Drive-up storage units are available along the perimeter wall.
Reilly said Cerrillos Self Storage ultimately will have about 500 units.