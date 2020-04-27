Unemployment claims in New Mexico are expected to increase sharply this week after the state launched a new application system for a group that previously was ineligible for jobless benefits: small-business owners, contractors and gig economy workers.
Sunday and Monday were the first days such workers in New Mexico could apply for aid under the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
The initiative, part of the multitrillion-dollar coronavirus relief in the federal CARES Act, offers jobless benefits to self-employed people for the first time in response to sweeping business closures. Before the aid could be made available, however, state labor agencies had to build new processing systems for claims. Small-business owners and others in New Mexico have been waiting weeks to file claims, which can be retroactive to as early as Jan. 27.
Ted Mabbatt, owner of SoCal Mobile Cafe, a coffee and smoothie truck, said in a Facebook post he had smooth sailing with his application for aid.
“I applied successfully and have already been determined my benefits including back weeks,” he wrote on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page. “Already did all certifications, too. I was shocked at how quickly and efficiently my application was processed.”
But some workers reported problems with the system.
Terri Miller, who has a home salon in Eldorado, said, “I tried Sunday all day, but it kept crashing.”
The number of people in New Mexico who have filed claims so far under the new program was not immediately available.
Stacy Johnston, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, which administers the program, said in an email the numbers would be released as part of the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly reports on unemployment claims, which are made public Thursdays. That means this week's numbers will be available May 7.
It's unclear if claims by self-employed workers in the state will be reported separately from traditional claims through the state's unemployment insurance program. The Labor Department so far has not provided separate listings for self-employed workers' claims in other states that started offering Pandemic Unemployment Assistance sooner than New Mexico.
New Mexico previously issued its own unemployment claims report a week ahead of the federal agency's national report, but the Department of Workforce Solutions has stopped that practice, Johnston said.
Carla Sonntag, executive director of the New Mexico Business Coalition, said new unemployment claims could exceed the record 31,849 filed the week of March 20.
“We still have all these businesses shut down and no plan for them to open,” she said.
There are an estimated 62,000 self-employed workers in the state, according to Workforce Solutions. Sonntag said that doesn't include gig economy workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers, artists, and musicians.
“That’s why I believe it will be higher than any number we have seen before,” she said.
Rob Black, CEO of the New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry, said many small businesses that are hoping to continue operating might be applying, instead, for a second round of federal pandemic relief called the Paycheck Protection Program.
The funding was signed into law last week as part of another congressional stimulus effort, and the application process started Monday.
Self-employed workers can’t apply at the same time for aid from Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment benefits.
“Folks try to make one of these programs work for them,” Black said. “So far, it’s been a real struggle to get PPP to work.”
Unemployment benefits for small-business owners and other state and federal aid programs are crucial during the economic challenges created by the pandemic-related shutdown, he said.
“I think it’s really important when you take it down to an individual level,” Black said. “These people are trying to pay rent and feed their family. When people don’t have that safety net, it gets very scary, very fast.”
Felicia Sanchez, owner of Nick’s Barbershop, applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on Monday.
“I uploaded the tax forms,” Sanchez said. “There are still a couple messages that they need to verify something. Hopefully something will come of it.”
In the meantime, she said, she has 30 customers thinking ahead with their pocketbooks. “I have clients who are prepaying for haircuts,” Sanchez said. “That’s nice. My clients are keeping me afloat a little bit.”
Laura Johnson applied for self-employed benefits Sunday. She transcribes court witness statements for attorneys part time and also does part-time work for a federal government subcontractor.
Her one-time $1,200 federal stimulus payment helped cover rent for a couple of months, said 67-year-old Johnson, who also receives Social Security benefits. “If I get $500 [in unemployment], that would help me with anything in May."
Unemployment benefits for self-employed workers are "very, very important, especially for young people driving Uber,” she said.
Applicants seeking jobless aid through the new program must first file a regular claim through the state's unemployment insurance program. If they are found ineligible for those benefits, they will be cleared to apply for the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Both applications are available at jobs.state.nm.us.
Miller said she missed a step when she was trying to apply Sunday.
“Apparently, I have to apply for regular unemployment first, she said. "I created an account a month ago, but I guess I didn’t apply."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.