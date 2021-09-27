Second Street Brewery’s Oktoberfest lager is available only one month a year, but this year’s brew will be remembered for posterity for the silver medal award the brew received Sept. 10 at the Great American Beer Festival, presented in Denver by the Brewers Association.
Oktoberfest won a medal in the German-Style Marzen beer category. Second Street’s previous medals at the annual competition were all ales.
“I think it shows the breadth of brewer’s brewing capability,” said Mariah Scee, creative director at Second Street Brewery.
Scee said the brewer incorporated judges’ suggestions for Oktoberfest from last year’s competition to achieve a medal this year. This is the third year this version of Oktoberfest has been available on tap and in cans at mostly independent retailers in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Oktoberfest was released Sept. 3 and will be available until early October or when retailers sell out.
“It literally is an Oktoberfest beer,” Scee said.
The Great American Beer Festival is the country's preeminent beer festival and competition, with judging in 97 beer categories covering 175 beer styles.
Second Street previously won a gold medal for its Brown Ale in 2020, gold and bronze medals for its Rod’s Steam Bitter in 2013 and 2017, respectively, and a bronze medal for its Cream Stout in 1998.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.