Second Street Brewery was awarded a gold medal for its Brown Ale in the American-style brown ale category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.
The festival, held virtually Oct. 16, is the world’s largest professional beer competition.
Second Street Brewery won top prize in one of 91 beer categories, including 170 beer styles that were judged.
“You never expect you are going to win,” said Mariah Scee, creative director at Second Street Brewery. “It’s not the flashiest beer style. It’s always more exciting to win with a quieter beer style.”
Second Street Brewery was the only Santa Fe brewery to medal in this year’s festival.
This was the fourth Great American Beer Festival medal for Second Street since opening in 1996. The brewery won bronze in 2017 with its Rod’s Steam Bitter in the American-style amber lager and gold with the same beer in the same category in 2013.
Second Street will can Brown Ale for a limited edition that will be available in November in stores where other Second Street products are sold. Second Street will brew 20 barrels of Brown Ale, netting about 5,000 cans, Scee said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.