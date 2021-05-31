The packaging for a Second Street Brewery beer can won two Craft Beer Marketing Awards in May.
Second Street’s 2019 (Skookum) Limited Edition Barleywine package design was the global winner in the can category for packaging design and was awarded the Gold Crushie in North America in the same category.
The packaging was designed and handprinted by Second Street Brewery creative director Mariah Cameron Scee.
Scee’s designs also won three awards last year. The 2018 Skookum Limited Edition Package won people’s choice in best can packaging design. The Agua Fria Pilsner and 2018 Skookum Limited Edition Package won Gold Crushies in best can design.
Second Street has since dropped the Skookum name.
The awards were founded by Jackie DiBella and Jim McCune, both at EGC Group, a Long Island, N.Y., advertising and marketing agency. They assembled a panel of more than 300 judges specializing in beer, marketing and design to judge the marketing efforts in 33 categories.
Second Street Brewery opened in 1996 with a brewhouse and restaurant on Second Street and has since added two taprooms, a new brewhouse and wholesale production operation.
