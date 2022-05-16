Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe won a bronze medal for its Brown Ale in the American-Style Brown Ale category May 5 at the 2022 World Beer Cup, an international competition staged in Minneapolis by The Brewers Association.
Second Street previously won a silver medal for its Trebuchet at the 2016 World Beer Cup, which last was held in 2018 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The same Brown Ale won a gold medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival, a national competition also staged by The Brewers Association.
“It shows in the last three, four years we have been consistently medaling in competitions,” said Mariah Scee, creative director at Second Street. “It puts us on a national and international stage.”
Second Street closed its original location on Second Street in April with no intention of replacing the restaurant, sticking with its remaining two sites on Rufina Street and at the Railyard. More focus is going to beer production, where Second Street brewed 3,400 barrels last year and expects 5,000 barrels this year.
“With the original [location] closing, we did choose to go in the direction to push production forward that we haven’t done in the past,” Scee said.
Other New Mexico medalists at the World Beer Cup were Ponderosa Brewing Co., Marble Brewery and Nexus Brewery, all in Albuquerque, and Ex Novo Brewing Co. in Corrales.
Second Street Brewery also won three awards for its can and packaging art at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, called the Crushie awards, in Minneapolis. These were the brewery’s sixth, seventh and eighth awards, said Scee, who is the artist behind the designs.
The brewery won a global Crushie for its Sloppy Sloth branding and gold Crushies for its Zapparado Pale Ale can and 2021 limited edition Barley Wine packaging.