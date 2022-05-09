SCORE’s Women in Business series returns with its fourth annual event May 19, an in-person gathering at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta.
The past two Women in Business conferences were on Zoom because of the pandemic. Each of the three previous conferences took on a different approach, and this year's event will have a new format.
“A lot of the comments from the virtual event last year were folks wanting more networking and informative content and less inspirational,” said Kim White, who heads the event committee.
The event, scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will have networking opportunities for participants and a “speed networking” hour with six business leaders. Participants will be split into groups of six and spend 10 minutes with each leader to get small-business and entrepreneurship assistance.
The business leaders are Bette Bradbury, regional director of WESST in New Mexico; Liz Camacho, economic development and communications administrator at the city of Santa Fe; Debbie Collins, assistant director of the Small Business Development Center in Santa Fe; Sayuri Yamada, past chair of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce; Lea Ann Knight, managing partner at Financial Planning for Better Money Decisions; and Jodi Morris, founder and CEO of Connecting Growth Globally.