Santa Fe goes through the summer tourism season with four restaurants bearing the AAA Four Diamond designation, possibly the most ever.

Santa Fe has all of New Mexico’s AAA Four Diamond restaurants, with Geronimo and Terra at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe being the longtime stalwarts, making the list each year since 2004 and 2009, respectively.

Sazón regained Four Diamonds after dropping off in 2020 and 2021 following the April 2019 fire that shut down the restaurant until December 2019. Sazón previously had Four Diamonds in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

