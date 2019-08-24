AAA Four Diamond restaurant Sazón plans to reopen in early September, nearly four months after a small fire shut down the Shelby Street establishment.
Sazón, which offers upscale Latin American cuisine, has been closed since May 12, when the fire damaged space on the floor above the dining room. It started at an electrical outlet where a new ice machine was installed, co-owner Lawrence Becerra said.
Delays in insurance inspections, utility and city inspections, and construction permitting pushed back the owners’ initial plans of reopening in “two or three weeks” after the fire to July and now early September, he said.
“It was a good five, six weeks before we could start doing things,” Becerra said. “The second floor had the only fire and water damage. There was no real structural damage.”
The upstairs area where the fire and smoke damage occurred includes offices and a wine cellar. The intense heat damaged the wine, Becerra said.
“I had to dispose of 1,000 bottles of wine,” he said.
Becerra did not disclose the dollar loss incurred with the fire and closure but said Sazón staff have been paid salary and tips during the closure period.
There was no fire damage in the restaurant’s dining room.
The staircase incurred some damage and is being replaced.
Sazón is one of three AAA Four Diamond restaurants in New Mexico, all in or near Santa Fe. The other two are Geronimo and Terra at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.
Sazón opened in September 2015 and has received the Four Diamond designation for three years.