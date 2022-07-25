Weston Simons knows there are tons of bartenders in the country who are better than he is.

He openly acknowledges he learns every day from the “vast knowledge” of his current boss, Winston Greene, who owns Tonic in downtown Santa Fe, where Simons tends bars Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Winston didn’t enter the competition,” Simons said. “I learned so much from him.”

