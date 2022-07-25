071922Bertender_LS_1.JPG

Weston Simons of Santa Fe mixes a drink July 19 while bartending at Tonic. Simons made the top 15 to compete in the national finals in the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild World Class competition.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Weston Simons knows there are tons of bartenders in the country who are better than he is.

He openly acknowledges he learns every day from the “vast knowledge” of his current boss, Winston Greene, who owns Tonic in downtown Santa Fe, where Simons tends bars Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Winston didn’t enter the competition,” Simons said. “I learned so much from him.”

071922Bertender_LS_2.JPG

Weston Simons of Santa Fe torches a lime for a mai tai July 19 while bartending at Tonic.
071922Bertender_LS_3.JPG

Weston Simons of Santa Fe mixes a sequoia arroyo July 19.

Popular in the Community