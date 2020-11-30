The game plan was simple when Utah-based PEG Companies acquired the Residence Inn near Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in September 2018: Build a new Residence Inn near one of Santa Fe’s hospitals and then convert the existing Residence Inn at Galisteo Street and St. Michael’s Drive into affordable housing.
“Once COVID hit, the hospitality world hit a major speed bump,” said Soren Halladay, PEG’s chief investment officer. “It completely changed our viewpoint. Being able to build a hotel went from being really good to completely over.”
Or did it?
PEG now is willing to convert the existing Residence Inn into affordable housing without building a new hotel first.
“Right now we are updating our business plan to determine if early conversion is feasible,” Halladay said.
Closing the hotel without a replacement would entail potential financial damages and loan term adjustments, Halladay said.
“I think for the right location, right price and right partner, we would still be really interested [in building a new Residence Inn],” he said.
PEG acquired the Residence Inn in Santa Fe as a package of eight hotels across the country and later added four more hotels, selling one since then. PEG intends to convert all of them — nearly all Residence Inns — into affordable housing.
“Technically, it’s not ‘affordable housing,’ ” said Halladay, referring to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of low-income renters not paying more than 30 percent of their income for rent. “It’s an attainable rent, lower than the market rate.”
Specific rates have not been calculated, he said.
PEG is thinking of starting the conversion work on weaker-performing properties first.
“We’re scratching our heads because a number of our hotels are performing rather well,” Halladay said. “[Santa Fe] has been one of our stronger performers actually.”
Or PEG could just move ahead with the affordable housing project.
“We could start Q1 [early 2021] or hold on to the Residence Inn for a little bit and find another Residence Inn location,” Halladay said.
PEG Companies, established in 2003, has developed hotels, offices, apartments and retail across Utah with a few projects in Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska, Arizona, Montana and British Columbia, and one previous New Mexico project, the Gallup SpringHill Suites that opened in 2016.
Just before Thanksgiving, PEG revealed a brand for the 11 affordable housing hotel conversions: Aria Apartments.
“If you look at the definition of ‘aria,’ it’s more along the lines of harmonious,” Halladay said. “We are looking at the harmonious aspect of balance of life. You have amenities you would have in a larger complex. It gives you the ability for harmonious living.”
The Residence Inn was built in 1987, in an era when its extended-stay rooms had layouts more conducive for apartment conversions than the newer-generation Residence Inn.
Still, it is a moderate-rate, 120-room hotel. Most of the rooms would be converted into 450- to 490-square-foot studio apartments. About a quarter of the rooms are two-level units measuring 790 to 850 square feet, Halladay said.
“It’s not necessarily a large space, but it’s a location that gives you what you need,” he said.
Aria would come with a clubhouse and swimming pool, fire pit, possible bike storage and other storage. Each apartment would have a washer and dryer, stone countertop, wood-like flooring, microwave, dishwasher and brushed stainless steel refrigerator, Halladay said, describing it as a “quality Class B” property.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.