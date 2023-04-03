Santa Fe startup Parting Stone will appear Friday on the long-running ABC TV show Shark Tank.
Founder and CEO Justin Crowe will appear before the sharks to seek investments, but more important, to market his product and absorb business advice from the sharks.
Parting Stone produces polished rounded stones from cremated remains. The company has attracted some 600 funeral homes in the United States.
“Shark Tank gives us an incredible platform to educate millions of people on another option for what to do with cremated remains,” Crowe said in an interview. “The money and, honestly, the expertise of the sharks would be hugely valuable to our company.”
Parting Stone has received $3.5 million in investments since Crowe founded the company in 2019 and now is partnering with a large funeral services provider in Australia. Investors include the New Mexico Angels and the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University.
Shark Tank has aired since 2009 to give entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business ideas to seek investments from highly successful entrepreneurs — the sharks.
They include: Barbara Corcoran heads a $5 billion real estate company; Lori Greiner is known as the “Queen of QVC” for her many inventions that have appeared on that show; Kevin O’Leary founded The Learning Co.; Mark Cuban is majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks; and guest shark, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.