Justin Crowe, owner of Parting Stone, poses in 2021 with some of the stones his business creates from cremated remains.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Santa Fe startup Parting Stone will appear Friday on the long-running ABC TV show Shark Tank.

Founder and CEO Justin Crowe will appear before the sharks to seek investments, but more important, to market his product and absorb business advice from the sharks.

Parting Stone produces polished rounded stones from cremated remains. The company has attracted some 600 funeral homes in the United States.