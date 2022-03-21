Santa Fe molecular modeling software company OpenEye Scientific is helping industry-leading Gaussian Inc. get its software onto the cloud to enable companies to directly access the Wallingford, Conn., company's product without having to rely on CDs or other portable hardware.
OpenEye is hosting the Gaussian software on its cloud-native Orion molecular design platform.
“They came to us to create an extra channel to reach their customers,” OpenEye CEO Anthony Nicholls said in an interview. “We are arranging so Gaussian’s software will run on the cloud.”
The Orion Gaussian Module will help researchers expand their quantum chemistry work.
“Now companies using Gaussian … can solve complex quantum chemistry calculations in OpenEye’s Orion platform without worrying about the cost of adding hardware capacity,” said Gaussian President Michael Frisch said in a news release.
Gaussian’s software programs provide a wide-ranging suite of the most advanced modeling capabilities. OpenEye Scientific has created numerous software products that assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies speed up the drug discovery process, culminating in its Orion software.
OpenEye has 113 employees and is among Santa Fe’s largest tech companies, with more growth expected.
“[Gaussian] has been the gold standard in this industry,” Nicholls said. “They are coming to us. It is a significant deal for such a company to come to us. We want many companies to come to us to host their software.”
