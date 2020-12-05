Christmas Eve will spell the end for Marcy Gifts & Cards on Canyon Road, a Santa Fe independent greeting card fixture since 1978.
Owners Rick and Roberta Remington, who have owned the shop since 2005, moved the store in April 2019 from its Marcy Street location after their lease was not renewed.
“We were planning to put it for sale the day we moved in,” Rick Remington said.
They first had to prove the new location viable and were finally able to list the business in January. There have been several inquiries but nobody has proceeded with the purchase, he said.
“We had a deal with the broker that if we didn’t have an interested party that we were going to start a going-out-of-business sale in October,” Remington said.
Marcy Gifts & Cards has rooms of greeting cards as well as stationery, candles, lotions, costume jewelry, toys and even shaving equipment.
The Remingtons thought they were going to retire when they had to leave their old location. Tesoros Trading Company owners Jonathan Williams and Kisla Jimenez then offered them a discounted lease to move the gift card shop to 202 Canyon Road, next to the Tesoros shop.
The store had been on Marcy Street for 41 years.
“We were down the first year,” Remington said of business at the new location. “It took a while for people to find us. Some people thought we had closed.”
The second year fell square into the coronavirus pandemic.
“We paid the rent and [the business] supported us,” he said.
The Remingtons kept going because they didn’t want to give up what they think of as a “community asset.”
“Everything tied up in here is our retirement,” Remington said.
The store will be open every day until Dec. 24. The Remingtons might try to open a pop-up store in Albuquerque, where they live, for items that don't sell.
Fixtures are for sale, too.
“The day after Christmas we will be in here packing everything up,” he said.
