Santa Fe-based Foothills Spirits’ new margarita-in-a-can Santa Fe Sol hit supermarket and liquor store shelves across New Mexico in September.
Each 12-ounce can holds the equivalent of two margaritas, Foothills Spirits CEO John Lonergan said.
Santa Fe Sol is the second product for Foothills Spirits, which Lonergan founded in 2019.
He started with GNGR, a niche product that he describes as a “ginger liquor” that can be drunk straight but is mostly used as a mixer. Foothills Spirits produces about 500 bottles of GNGR per month.
Santa Fe Sol will become the company’s first mass-produced product, starting with a 20,000-can run in September and, for now, produced at a rate of 8,000 cans per month.
“Next year, honestly, I don’t know,” Lonergan said. “We expect major growth next year.”
Foothills Spirits products are only distributed in New Mexico now, mostly to Albertsons, Smith’s Food & Drug, Walmart and liquor stores. Next year, Lonergan expects to expand to neighboring states and add Costco and Sam’s Club.
