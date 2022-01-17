If you go What: Z Row food truck pod. Where: Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta. Offerings: Santafamous Street Eats, Santa Fe Barbecue, Craft Donuts & Coffee, Fusion Tacos, Il Encanto Pasta & Grill, Bo’s Authentic Thai, Alcalde Cruzin’ Cuisine.
Santa Fe now has a legit food truck pod.
For a few years, a couple of food trucks have dotted the empty lot at Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta. In the past few months, the scene has morphed into a collection of seven food trucks that would fit into a Portland, Ore., neighborhood or in San Francisco or Boston. The lot is now full with a waiting list; rent is about $800 a month.
“This is better than Boston, no question,” said Galen Benson, who lives in Boston but has visited these food trucks each of his three visits to Santa Fe. “I’ve done Craft Donuts, Santafamous and Bo’s Thai. Today I did all three.”
Benson was dining with Jake Lyon and Ellyn Golden.
“We come here for the burritos and donuts and Thai,” said Lyon, who said he has stopped by weekly for the past six months. “It’s nice to eat out here in January.”
Golden added, “It’s nice to have a COVID alternative.”
Along with Benson’s favorites, the food truck pod includes Santa Fe Barbecue, Fusion Tacos, Il Encanto Pasta & Grill and Alcalde Cruzin’ Cuisine.
Santa Fe previously had food trucks scattered around town but no food truck pods, which have been outdoor culinary destinations in cities around the country since about 2010.
The pods emerged after Roy Choi’s landmark Korean-Mexican food truck Kogi ignited the gourmet food truck era in Los Angeles in 2008. These pods around the country are found on vacant lots, in parking lots, along streets and in other open spaces.
“Pods are a great way to introduce food trucks to a greater population,” said Matt Geller, president of the National Food Truck Association. “The whole concept of mobile vending is trying new things. Pods create a social interaction you don’t get at a restaurant. You see people carrying food: ‘What is that? I have to get some of that.’ ”
Santa Fe’s food truck pod sprouted organically during 2021 at Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta after Santa Fe-based Wildflower International founder and CEO Kimberly deCastro in late 2020 bought the Dos Caminos retail center, with Kaune’s Neighborhood Market, Plaza Bonita across the street and the neighboring vacant lot that had hosted two or three food trucks for a few years.
While on the market, the properties were promoted as an “exceptional development opportunity,” and the future of the retail centers built 50 to 70 years ago was in question, especially the lot with the food trucks, which sits directly across the street from the Capitol.
“There is something there that needs to be there,” deCastro said about the food trucks. “I am totally in love. I’m not turning back. I have a good relationship with all the vendors.”
DeCastro has dubbed the food truck pod Z Row — a play, she said, on the property address, 0 Old Santa Fe Trail. She is exploring how to get a liquor license to be able to serve beer and wine during the summer.
Santafamous Street Eats is the senior food truck at Z Row. Owner Joseph Baca remembers one other truck on the lot when he parked his rig there four years ago. Even a little over a year ago, it was just him, Santa Fe Barbecue and Craft Donuts & Coffee.
“Lots of Santa Fe knows we are here now,” Baca said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people started showing up because the restaurants were closed.”
Baca said his food truck has had waves of popularity and sluggishness over the years, but in 2021 the path got smoother with more food trucks arriving.
Baca credits deCastro for laying the groundwork for a full-fledged food truck pod to emerge, but deCastro demurs.
“There was almost no action taken,” she said. “For some reason, when the property changed hands, the phone started ringing. When a door opens, people walk through the door. I feel like I’m the steward of something important.”
Fusion Tacos arrived in January 2021 after great success since 2019 with another truck on Airport Road. Owner Perla Ramos at first wondered if this downtown choice would work out, but as more trucks arrived during the year, business has picked up.
“We had a really good year so far,” Ramos said. “I think the pod is a really nice thing. Our customers have a lot of options.”
Il Encanto Pasta & Grill owner Juan Alvarez got steeped in Italian cuisine while working the kitchen at Pranzo in the 1990s. He set up his first food truck Oct. 10 at Z Row.
Alvaraz just installed a pizza oven in his truck, and thin-crust pizza will be served in the coming days. He said he makes his own focaccia bread and pasta in a commercial kitchen.
“We’re getting a lot of regulars already,” Alvarez said. “[The food trucks] are a great choice for the people. You want tacos? Go next door. You want doughnuts? Go next door.”
Craig and Michelle McGregor rolled their Craft Donuts & Coffee truck onto the lot two years ago.
“We’ve become a big family here,” Craig McGregor said. “We help each other with food, drinks and maintenance.”
Cinnamon rolls are their best seller and Boston cream is a big hit, he said.
“We were talking today about being so excited about the Thai truck,” McGregor said. “It’s the best Thai food in town.”
Sasitorn “Bo” Prakod opened Bo’s Authentic Thai at the pod Oct. 19.
“It’s been busy,” Prakod said through an interpreter. “We didn’t think we would have that many customers. It’s a good lunch spot for state workers.”
Patrick Shaughessy acquired the Santa Fe Barbecue truck and brought it to the Old Santa Fe trail lot in May 2020.
“I was actually busier,” he said. “It’s a lot more competitive now. It’s definitely a good thing.”
Eddie Hernandez is the newest tenant with his Alcalde Cruzin’ Cuisine, which sits isolated on the other side of the Plaza Bonita building. Since early December, he has worked the truck from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at night as a sous chef at Geronimo.
He has the standards: green chile cheeseburger, Alcalde burger and breakfast burrito, but his best sellers are the banh mi sandwich and cubanito sandwich.
“I like this place because there are a lot of people,” Hernandez said. “Cerrillos has the same taco trucks.”
